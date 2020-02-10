70-year-old woman dies in Milton crash

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A fatal crash on Berryhill Road and Whispering Woods Drive left a 70-year-old woman dead on the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol says two vehicles were involved, the other driver a 36-year-old Pace man. He was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital for his injuries.

It’s still an active scene and motorists are asked to seek an alternative route for travel.

