70-year-old woman dies in Milton crash

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A fatal crash on Berryhill Road and Whispering Woods Drive left a 70-year-old woman dead on the scene.
Florida Highway Patrol says two vehicles were involved, the other driver a 36-year-old Pace man. He was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital for his injuries.
It’s still an active scene and motorists are asked to seek an alternative route for travel.
