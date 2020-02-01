Elderly Florida woman accused of beating husband to death dies

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Santa Rosa County woman accused of killing her husband last year has died. According to court documents, Ramona Maxine Lund passed away. She was charged with manslaughter in the death of her 89-year-old husband Francis Lund. Last year authorities said “regarding her mental condition, it was clear from observation of her that she has some significant confusion.” Officials said she beat her husband to death with a cane.

Court documents show the criminal case was suspended after Ramona Lund was found mentally incompetent to stand trial. She was committed to the Florida State Mental Hospital and a document said she was a danger to herself and others. The criminal case is being “nolle prossed” because the defendant is dead. Ramona Lund was arrested at 86-years-old.