MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A new weather station should be online today for the students and community around Cottage Hill Christian Academy. The new hardware is meant for the classroom and beyond. Lugging this piece of equipment around, with a school logo on top, it almost looks like a trophy, but the real prize is what it can do.

"Not only will our students be able to partake in this opportunity but all of Mobile and we’ll be able to notify national weather service and local media outlets as well," said Head of School Chris Brazell. It’s a weather monitoring station by a Florida-based company called WeatherSTEM. This morning they started by trying to scout a good spot for it on the roof.