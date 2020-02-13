Eglin AFB testing weapons in the Gulf of Mexico

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Navy is conducting a surface-to-air-weapon testing in the Gulf of Mexico Feb. 19 and 20.

The area to avoid is about 75 nautical miles south of Destin, Fl. Eglin AFB asks all vessels to steer clear of that hazard area between 6:00 a.m. and Noon both days.

The hazard area in the Gulf of Mexico is within the following coordinates:

Point Latitude Longitude

1. 29 deg 32.8 min N 86 deg 58.2 min W

2. 29 deg 33.0 min N 85 deg 35.1 min W

3. 28 deg 50.0 min N 85 deg 36.9 min W

4. 28 deg 19.3 min N 86 deg 09.8 min W

5. 29 deg 02.3 min N 87 deg 11.9 min W

6. 29 deg 32.8 min N 86 deg 58.2 min W

Mariners will hear the range advisory broadcasted on Channel 16 and on high frequency upper sideband 2182 kHz by the Eglin Joint Test and Training Operations Control Center, Call Sign “WolfCall.”

For more information, contact the Eglin JTTOCC Operations at (850) 882-5800 or Billy Childress, 96th Test Wing Safety Office at (850) 882-7343. Please refer to Eglin mission numbers 3455 and 3456.

