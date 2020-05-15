UPDATE: Eglin AFB jet crashes, Pilot ejected and is safe

Northwest Florida

by: S. Brady Calhoun

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (5/15/2020) (WKRG) — An update from WMBB employees says the jet was NOT a part of a flyover. It was an F-22 Raptor in a training flight.

The pilot ejected and is safe. The crash happened on Eglin AFB property away from the public.

ORIGINAL STORY: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Minutes after a group of fighter jets performed a flyover to honor coronavirus first responders a plane has crashed at Eglin Air Force base.

Officials tell News 13 that the crash happened in Okaloosa County and the pilot was taken to a nearby hospital.

The flyover included locations in Panama City Beach, Panama City and Lynn Haven. It was also supposed to include Mexico Beach and Gulf County but Tyndall officials said on Facebook that portion of the flyover was canceled.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

