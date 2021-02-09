ECSO using memes for #lockyourdoorskeepityours campaign

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If you’re on Facebook you might have been seeing a lot of memes from the Escambia County Sheriffs’ Office (ECSO) lately reminding people to #lockyourdoorskeepityours.

While the memes may give you a good laugh, it serves a greater purpose.

ECSO Sheriff Chip Simmons says, “The overwhelming majority are from unlocked car doors. They are from people driving around in neighborhoods walking on both sides of the street and just looking for cars that are unlocked.”

Sheriff Simmons says while they haven’t seen an increase in break-ins it’s something they worry about constantly and have been pushing for the past 5 years to keep people aware on social media.

“When they find an unlocked car they also look for keys… car keys,” says Sheriff Simmons. “Sometimes they will steal the car and sometimes they will keep those keys for later on. Unfortunately, they realize they also have keys to people’s homes.”

Sheriff Simmons says no neighborhood is completely safe either.

“Well they are praying on the likelihood that a car is unlocked because people think they live in a neighborhood where crime doesn’t occur,” Sheriff Simmons tells WKRG.

They even arrested someone just last night who was breaking into cars and charged him with 4 car burglaries.

While these memes are enjoyable just make sure you look at the bigger picture.

“We are trying to make sure people will take a look at it and if they smile a little bit at the meme that is fine but also so they will make sure they pick up their car control remote and make sure it’s locked,” Sheriff Simmons adds.

Also make sure you don’t leave firearms in your car as well because that is another thing robbers will go for.