ECSO: Two wanted for questioning in homicide case

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says two men are wanted for questioning only in regards to a homicide that occurred on August 13, 2020.
Antoine Booker Jr. and Tyrone Odom are both wanted for questioning. ECSO is asking the public if you have any information to call them at 850-436-9620
