PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies say two suspects are wanted for the use of stolen credit cars to purchase thousands of dollars in gift cards from a local store on January 21st, 2021.

According to ECSO, the stolen credit cards were taken from an employee at the Farm and Nursery Mart located on Pine Forest Road.

If anyone has any information about their identities, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.