ECSO to hold award ceremony Friday, some honoring rescuers from Hurricane Sally

Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is set to hold an award ceremony Friday, some of those awards relating to rescues made during Hurricane Sally.

The event takes place at 10 AM, located at Marcus Pointe Church.

ECSO says the Meritorious Service Award, Life Saving Medal, and Medal of Courage will be given out.

