ECSO: Teen shot after trying to buy gun near Paulding Ave.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday night shooting in West Pensacola.
The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. near Paulding Avenue and North Street, the ECSO says.
Through an investigation, it was determined a 17-year-old male victim was shot in the leg after he tried to buy a firearm from an unknown suspect.
The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
ECSO has not named any suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
