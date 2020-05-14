ECSO: Suspect wanted for 2003 cold case homicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 40-year-old David Lasha Dale is wanted for the cold case homicide of Marcus Virgin back in 2003.

According to ECSO, on May 8, 2003 Virgin went out with friends but was never seen again and his body never found.

Further information was received over the years, indicating Virgin was murdered. In 2007, DNA evidence was found. However, it wasn’t enough for an arrest then.

Due to a renewed focus on cold cases in 2019, new information was uncovered after re-examining the DNA evidence.

If you have information regarding David Dale’s whereabouts you are asked to contact Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers by calling (850) 433-STOP (850-433-7867) or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

