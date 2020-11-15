ECSO: Suspect shot, killed in Cantonment after driving toward deputies

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies shot and killed a man Saturday night while trying to serve a warrant in Cantonment. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post, deputies were trying to serve a warrant at the 2200-block of Handy Road at around 9:30 p.m. when the suspect began to flee in his vehicle.

Deputies were behind the vehicle when the man put his vehicle in reverse, according to the ECSO. Deputies said they moved out of the way and the suspect began to drive toward them.

Shots were fired by the deputies. The suspect died from his injuries. No deputies were injured.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

As in any officer-involved shooting, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate.