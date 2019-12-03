ECSO: Suspect goes into cardiac arrest trying to steal steaks, tomato

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Monday after deputies say he tried to steal two steaks from Grocery Advantage, before eventually going into cardiac arrest.

Rodney Clinton Smith, 52, was charged with robbery and other charges after deputies say he entered Grocery Advantage off Lillian Highway in Pensacola and smuggled two steaks under his clothing. He also attempted to steal a tomato and a pair of pliers, his arrest report said.

When the store’s owner confronted Smith, deputies say Smith dragged him by his shirt outside of the business. They fought, and eventually, Smith’s head hit the ground and began bleeding heavily, the report said.

Deputies say when they arrived, Smith did not have a pulse but he was eventually resuscitated. Deputies would later find a small bag of meth near Smith, so he was also charged with drug possession.

Smith is being held on a $20,000 bond.

