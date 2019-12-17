ECSO: Suicidal woman with knife threatened to kill child

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies say a suicidal woman with a knife threatened to kill a child inside their home.

Royette Hack, 84, is charged with aggravated assault and child cruelty.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Hack’s home on Monday after she called 911 to say she was suicidal.

The deputy, hearing a girl crying inside, entered the home with his gun drawn and saw Hack holding a knife and walking toward the girl, the arrest report says.

The deputy ordered Hack to drop the knife and took her into custody.

The Department of Children and Families was asked to pick up the child.

The child’s relationship to the suspect was redacted in the arrest report.