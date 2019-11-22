ECSO sending more deputies into high-crime areas after shootings

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has combined internal resources to help fight recent gun violence.

“We have mobilized about 30 additional deputies not counting patrol deputies,” Chief Deputy Chip Simmons said. “These are 30 different additional deputies all with a unique skillset.”

Multiple departments with the ECSO are coming together toward the common goal of making arrests.

“We were in these neighborhoods yesterday, we’ll be in these neighborhoods today and we will continue to be in these neighborhoods until we can put the people responsible for this behind bars,” Simmons said.

Investigators are looking for Frank Webster Jr. who is a person of interest in a shooting that left 15-year-old Paul Malishan dead Tuesday.

Three people were hurt in a drive-by shooting Saturday night on Webster Drive. One of those victims wouldn’t tell deputies anything but that didn’t surprise them.

“He, himself, has been shot three times since April,” Simmons said. “You would think after the first time you’re shot you’d cooperate or the second time or a third time.”

A victim reported being shot at Oakwood Terrace Apartments this week but investigators say his story didn’t make sense. Regardless, officials say they’re investigating all reports of shootings.

“Someone out there knows something that happened,” Sheriff David Morgan said.

Sheriff Morgan said suspects and even victims may not cooperate but he hopes the community will.

“Please cooperate with us if you’re in one of these communities,” Sheriff Morgan said. “We’re long past that thing where you don’t want to get involved in this because of fear.”

You can call (850) 433-STOP to give tips anonymously. By law, they cannot ask for the caller’s name or personal information.

