PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating a missing and possibly endangered adult.

According to police, Sylvia Burrage, 29, was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 23 on Myslak Way near Nine Mile Road.

Burrage is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She currently has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the ECSO at (850)436-9620.