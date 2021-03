PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenage mother who ran away with her baby.

Kentrell Williams took her three month old baby boy Kyrell Jeshawn Stallworth on Saturday, March 20, around 2 PM from her home on 1900 block West Maxwell Street. Williams was wearing pajamas at the time of her leaving.

If you have any information on Williams or Stallworth’s location contact ECSO at 850-436-9620