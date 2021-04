PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) is searching for 52-year-old Richard Bender.

ECSO says Bender was last seen Sunday afternoon off of Woodland Drive in Pensacola. He is 5’10”, 150 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes.

There was no description of what Bender was last seen wearing. If you have any information call ECSO at 850-436-9620.