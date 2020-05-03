ECSO searches for man accused of firing gun at Casino Beach

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Some scary moments at a crowded Casino Beach Saturday. An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirms they responded to a complaint of shots fired at the beach Saturday.

No one was hurt and it did not appear any property was damaged. The spokesman says they are trying to identify the man who fired a weapon at the beach and they have not found the suspect yet.

