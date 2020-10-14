ECSO: Search for vehicle burglary suspects in NW Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying vehicle burglary suspects in the Woodside Estates community.

Video from October 13 shows two subjects checking on vehicles in multiple driveways. This is in a neighborhood off of Mobile Highway.

ECSO does not say if they got away with any objects or how many cars were broken into.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

