ECSO: Search for missing 3-year-old boy in Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office sent the following missing child alert Monday afternoon.

Missing Juvenile/Interference with Custody:

We need your help locating 3-year-old, Edan Messiah Adams. He was last seen on 11/06/2020. Edan is 3’ tall and 40 lbs. He may be with his father, Eric Michael Adams. Eric is 24 years old, 5’9” and 135 lbs.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.