ECSO reports missing runaway teenager

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The following is a Facebook post from the ECSO Sunday morning:

“We need your help locating 14 year old, Justina Allenia Mack, Justina was last seen on (5/16/2020) around 5:00 pm, in the 400 blk of Ladybird Ln. She was last seen wearing army fatigue pants (brown and black), black hoodie, purple bonnet

If you have any information about her whereabouts or see her, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories