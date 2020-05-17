ECSO reports missing runaway teenager

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The following is a Facebook post from the ECSO Sunday morning:

“We need your help locating 14 year old, Justina Allenia Mack, Justina was last seen on (5/16/2020) around 5:00 pm, in the 400 blk of Ladybird Ln. She was last seen wearing army fatigue pants (brown and black), black hoodie, purple bonnet

If you have any information about her whereabouts or see her, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.”