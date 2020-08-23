ECSO reminder to parents, students, and drivers when school reopens

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released a video to remind parents, students, and drivers on safety now that students return to school on Monday August 24.
School Resource Officer, Deputy Minor says “We can’t lose track of what is very important, and that is getting these kids to and from school everyday.”
You can see the full video below:
