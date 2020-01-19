ECSO releases images of truck wanted in connection to deadly shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a vehicle wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on January 13.

The sheriff’s office responded to the intersection of Pipeline Road and Boswell Road in reference to a shots fired call. Witnesses on scene told deputies they saw a white sedan drive off in the area where gunshots could be heard. When they found the vehicle, a man was found dead with gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office says witnesses also saw a possible 2009-2019, dark in color, possibly gray, Dodge pick-up truck driving down Pipeline Road onto Boswell Road. The truck was described as having a black toolbox in the bed with chrome handles, aftermarket Xenon HID Lights, and a loud dual exhaust.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle in the photos was captured on video minutes after the shooting at Glass Drive and Michigan Avenue.







If you have any information about this vehicle or the driver, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

