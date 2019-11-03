ECSO: Person injured after 5-year-old fires shot

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County man is behind bars after a 5-year-old got a hold of his gun and injured a person at a home Sunday morning.

Dijon Dean, 20, is in the Escambia County Jail after the 5-year-old got a hold of his gun and fired a shot, which ricocheted and injured another person, according to the ECSO. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies responded to the shooting at a home on Hayworth Ave. at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, Dean had fled the scene. Deputies later were able to locate him and take him into custody.

Dijon had two previous felony warrants, one of which was a sexual offense according to the ECSO. 

His charges are not known at this time.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Community Calendar