ECSO: Person injured after 5-year-old fires shot

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County man is behind bars after a 5-year-old got a hold of his gun and injured a person at a home Sunday morning.

Dijon Dean, 20, is in the Escambia County Jail after the 5-year-old got a hold of his gun and fired a shot, which ricocheted and injured another person, according to the ECSO. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies responded to the shooting at a home on Hayworth Ave. at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, Dean had fled the scene. Deputies later were able to locate him and take him into custody.

Dijon had two previous felony warrants, one of which was a sexual offense according to the ECSO.

His charges are not known at this time.

