ECSO: Pensacola woman tries to stab rental property manager with pen, threatens to kill her

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 70-year-old woman has been arrested after being accused of trying to stab a rental property manager and threatening to get a gun to kill her.

Linda Hitchens, 70, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting officers.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was called to a rental property community where an active on-duty manager alleged that Hitchens came into her office demanding she sign home insurance paperwork. When the victim refused, Hitchens allegedly became upset screaming and cursing. The victim told Hitchens to leave but she refused and allegedly tried to stab her in the arm with a pen.

The manager said when a maintenance worker went to her residence on Verde Court to change her dehumidifier, Hitchens said she was going to get a gun and return to kill the manager.

When deputies arrived to Hitchens’ home, they say she was in the front yard and became defensive and was screaming loudly causing neighbors to come out of their homes. Deputies say she smelled of alcohol and would not provide any information about what happened. The deputy tried to handcuff her but she fought back but after a short struggle, she was taken into custody.

Hitchens is in the Escambia County Jail on a $4,500 bond.

