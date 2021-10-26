ECSO: Pensacola man, upset about order, throws brick through business window

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been booked into jail one year after allegedly throwing a brick through a business window.

In October 2020, the owner of Wings & Things Monogramming on West Navy Boulevard said he was having issues with a customer known as Ultra Oblivion Savage. The owner said Savage previously threatened to “shoot up” the business if his order was not complete on time. He said Savage showed up after they closed and caused a scene, cursing and yelling in the parking lot.

While the owner went inside to check on Savage’s order, he heard a loud crash and saw that Savage threw a brick through the front window while people were inside, and he was seen walking away.

Savage was booked into the Escambia County Jail Monday morning and released later the same day on a $12,500 bond.