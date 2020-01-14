ECSO: Pensacola man robs friend who disclosed relationship during trial

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of armed robbery was arrested Monday.

Kenterius Donta Davis, 30, was charged with armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report said Davis got into a friend’s car near Davis Highway on Dec. 4. The two men discussed a previous criminal trial involving Davis. The report says the man told Davis he was selected as a potential juror in the case, and he disclosed their relationship to the judge. The man was dismissed as a potential juror, the report said.

The report says that upset Davis, who said the man should have lied to the judge about knowing him. Davis eventually pulled out a gun, deputies said, and robbed the man of $1,000.

Davis called the man while deputies investigated and said he would give the man the money back. When the man asked Davis why he robbed him, he said, “that (expletive) hurt man. I was looking at 30 years.”

Davis was booked into the Escambia County jail Monday. He’s being held on a $75,000 bond.

