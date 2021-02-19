ECSO: Pensacola man charged after 3 children in dirty diapers found locked in room

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of leaving three children in deplorable conditions was arrested Thursday.

Christain Hakeem Parson, 30, is charged with child neglect and marijuana possession.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says deputies responded to an apartment in Escambia County on Dec. 30. The address is redacted in the report.

When they arrived, they found “a young infant” reaching out of a broken bedroom window,” the report says.

No one answered the door when knocking, according to deputies, so a deputy entered the home through the window.

Deputies found three children had been locked inside a bedroom with a charging cable, according to the report. Deputies found the children in the corner of the bedroom wearing only diapers — sitting in their own feces.

Deputies say the cord was wrapped around a door handle and attached to another door handle, making it impossible for the children to get out.

Inside a separate bedroom, deputies also found two malnourished dogs covered in fleas and their own feces.

Feces were also spread on the walls of a bedroom, according to deputies.

Deputies say they found mail belonging to Parson in the home, along with 550 grams of marijuana.

Parson was arrested Thursday after an investigation. He is being held in the Escambia County jail on a $305,000 bond.

The children are in the custody of another family member. Animal Control took possession of the dogs.