ECSO: Pensacola man accused of touching himself while looking through bedroom window

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he was caught on camera peeking through a home’s window and masturbating.

Jamal Michael Brown, 38, was charged with voyeurism and loitering and prowling — both misdemeanors.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office warrant affidavit says on Feb. 6, Brown looked through a window at a home in Escambia County and touched himself. The homeowner confronted Brown, according to the affidavit. Brown ran away.

The homeowner’s girlfriend then posted the surveillance video to Facebook and got a message from Brown’s soon-to-be ex-wife, deputies said.

The woman identified Brown as the suspect. Brown also messaged the homeowner on Facebook, according to deputies. Brown stated he was, “Sorry for the misunderstanding,” and the situation was “devastating.”

Brown was booked into the Escambia County jail on Wednesday. He has since been released on a $4,500 bond.

