ECSO: Pensacola correctional officer tries to zip tie, kidnap woman he met on Tinder

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola corrections officer is in jail after being accused of trying to kidnap a woman he met on the dating application Tinder.

Sage Keele, 21, is accused of trying to force the woman into her car and zip tie her so he could “put her into his vehicle against her will,” according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The arrest report says Keele and the woman met on Tinder and had been dating about three weeks. Deputies say the woman found out Keele had been using a fake name, “Richard A. Grant,” to hide his identity from her.

When the woman found out and tried to break things off, Keele because “aggressive,” the report said.

On Tuesday, the woman met Keele in the parking lot of an Escambia County apartment complex.

The report says the woman noticed black gloves in Keele’s back pocket. She became nervous and tried to get into her vehicle.

Keele forced his way into her car, according to deputies, and placed a zip tie around one wrist and attempted to tie her wrists together but was unsuccessful.

The woman told deputies at one point during the struggle, Keele asked her if she was scared. She said “yes” and Keele replied, “you should be.”

The woman was able to get Keele out of her vehicle and in contact with her roommate who came outside.

Keele left and was later arrested by law enforcement.

The report says Keele described his actions to deputies as part of a sexual game and that he and the woman had experimented with handcuffs and zip ties before. He told deputies he used a fake name on Tinder because he didn’t want to “get in trouble” as a correctional officer.

Keele was charged with attempted kidnapping, battery and burglary. He is being held in the Escambia County jail on a $76,000 bond.

Due to his occupation as a correctional officer, his mugshot is exempt from public records. The facility where Keele works was redacted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office public records department.

