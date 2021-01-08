ECSO: Pace man kidnapped girl then burglarized woman’s home

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man accused of acting suspiciously while trying to get on a school bus with young children in September is now in jail facing more charges.

Camara Ford, 21, is charged with kidnapping a child under 13 without parental consent and burglary with battery.

A woman renting a home in Escambia County said she heard banging on her back door and saw a man and young girl who she didn’t recognize. She said she kept asking who they were but Ford continued banging on the door gesturing for her to open it. She opened the door still asking who they are and that’s when she said Ford grabbed her hand preventing her from closing the door and he forced his way in. She said Ford pushed her into the back door and raised his fist in the air. She was afraid he would hit her so she tried to leave and she said Ford kicked her in the back.

Deputies arrived to find Ford and the young girl crouched by the door and they ran to another room. After several warnings, they both came out of the front door.

The girl was visibly upset and crying but did not require EMS treatment. She told deputies when she was dropped off at her house from school, Ford told her to go with him and that “he would give her whatever she wanted if she did,” according to the arrest report. The girl said she was afraid but Ford said, “Don’t worry, I got you,” the report states.

The kidnapping charge is domestic related.

In early September, Ford was arrested in Pace after being accused of trying to enter an occupied school bus with first and second grade students from S.S. Dixon Primary School. Deputies were called to Hamilton Bridge Road and Parkway Drive for a suspicious person trying to get on the bus. Deputies found him with his hand tucked in his pants. They used a taser after he did not comply and show his hands.

