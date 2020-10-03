ECSO: One fatally shot near Klondike Rd. in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says one person was fatally shot near Klondike Rd. and it appears to be drug-related.
When patrol units arrived at the scene they discovered the victim dead upon arrival, according to ECSO.
They say the suspects were two unidentified Blake males wearing ski masks.
The investigation is ongoing.
