ECSO: Man arrested after three days of crime and a short pursuit

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One man is arrested after three days of crime and a short pursuit. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Chance Gardner was arrested Monday after stealing a car and leading officers in a pursuit.

On Wednesday, February 24, Gardner appeared on Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Wheel of Fugitives based on prior grand theft, vehicle burglary, and violation of probation. Deputies say Gardner appeared on CCTV on Friday, February 26, burglarizing unlocked vehicles on Lutoo Lane. On Sunday, February 28, Gardner stole a car and used it to try and ram the back doors of Mike’s Gun Shop but failed to steal any guns.

The sheriff’s office says Gardner was spotted by an ECSO officer on Monday, March 1, driving a stolen car. The officer began pursuing Gardner around 10 AM. The pursuit ended in the Ascend Performance and Materials parking lot when the sheriff’s office says Sgt. James Newton bumped the stolen car in attempt to stop the car.

Gardner reversed into Sgt. Newton’s marked Tahoe. The pursuit ended shortly afterwards. No one was injured in the pursuit.