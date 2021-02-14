ECSO: Officials respond to explosion at ECUA, garbage trucks on fire

UPDATE (5:41 PM) — Myescambia.com express its relief in knowing no injuries were sustained during the explosion at ECUA.

A fire and explosion occurred at the ECUA Sanitation Complex on Godwin Lane this afternoon at approximately 2:35PM. ECUA’s first concern is for the safety and wellbeing of our employees. We are relieved and pleased that no one was injured. At this time, it appears that five vehicles are a total loss and we are evaluating two other vehicles for damages. This information my change as all vehicles in the fleet are assessed. There is no impact to sanitation collections for Monday and they remain on a normal schedule. We appreciate the quick and professional action on the part of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Public Safety officials who responded. An investigation as to the cause of the fire is ongoing. Myescambia.com

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office say an explosion happened on Pine Forest Rd. at Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA) and several garbage trucks are on fire Sunday.

The Escambia County Fire Rescue is on scene still trying to extinguish the fire. Responders arrived on scene around 2:40 p.m.

Currently, there are no further details but this is a developing story.