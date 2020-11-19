ECSO needs help identifying man accused of not paying bill



CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspected thief.

The suspect is accused of leaving without paying after eating a meal at a restaurant located in the 1st block of New Market St. in Cantonment, according to the ECSO.

He is facing charges of retail theft.

The suspect left the restaurant in the truck pictured.



If you have any information, the ECSO urges you to contact Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

