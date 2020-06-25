ECSO: Multiple shots fired at Escambia County home twice this week

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a second drive-by shooting at the same Pensacola home in the last week.

The sheriff’s office said multiple rounds were shot into a home near La Salle Way and Massachusetts Avenue at about 5 a.m. Thursday. Residents were inside the home, but no one was hurt.

Investigators say the shooting is connected to the Saturday killing of Kuanterion Rivers at Oakwood Terrace Apartments.

The home was shot at Saturday immediately following Rivers’ murder, ECSO said.

Two men, Axtavian Harris and Jaylen Wright, are wanted in connection to Rivers’ murder.

The sheriff’s office says witnesses to the Thursday morning shooting are not cooperating with law enforcement.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories