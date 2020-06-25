ECSO: Multiple shots fired at Escambia County home twice this week

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a second drive-by shooting at the same Pensacola home in the last week.

The sheriff’s office said multiple rounds were shot into a home near La Salle Way and Massachusetts Avenue at about 5 a.m. Thursday. Residents were inside the home, but no one was hurt.

Investigators say the shooting is connected to the Saturday killing of Kuanterion Rivers at Oakwood Terrace Apartments.

The home was shot at Saturday immediately following Rivers’ murder, ECSO said.

Two men, Axtavian Harris and Jaylen Wright, are wanted in connection to Rivers’ murder.

The sheriff’s office says witnesses to the Thursday morning shooting are not cooperating with law enforcement.

