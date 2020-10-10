ECSO: Missing juvenile/runaway

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating 12-year-old Deslynn Sharanna Mychael Davidson.
Davidson was last seen October 8, 2020 around 10:25 PM on Somerset Drive. She was wearing light blue jeans, gray hoodie, and carrying a backpack and skateboard.
Davidson is 5;5″, 105 lbs, blue eyes and light blueish/gray hair. She may be in the company of another female.
If anyone has seen Davidson please call ECSO at 436-9620.
