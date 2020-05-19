Escambia County: Man’s body pulled from Gulf

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The body of a man was pulled from the Gulf near Fort Pickens Fishing Pier Tuesday at about 2:45 p.m.
Escambia County received the call at 2:25 p.m. and dispatched deputies at 2:27 p.m. The nature of the call was listed as “cardiac arrest.”
Pensacola Beach lifeguards also responded. The man was pulled from the water at 2:57 p.m.
This is a developing story. News 5 will provide more details when they become available.
LATEST STORIES
- Treasury, Fed update senators on coronavirus relief rollout
- Mobile Baykeeper is hosting Bay Dash Virtual Race
- Scattered storms tonight and Wednesday, Temps warming up by the weekend
- Republican Mike Garcia sworn in as California’s newest member of Congress
- Central Plaza tenants receive eviction notices for not social distancing