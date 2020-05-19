Escambia County: Man’s body pulled from Gulf

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The body of a man was pulled from the Gulf near Fort Pickens Fishing Pier Tuesday at about 2:45 p.m.

Escambia County received the call at 2:25 p.m. and dispatched deputies at 2:27 p.m. The nature of the call was listed as “cardiac arrest.”

Pensacola Beach lifeguards also responded. The man was pulled from the water at 2:57 p.m.

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide more details when they become available.

