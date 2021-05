ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people wanted for questioning only in a homicide investigation from over the weekend.

Glynn Bartholomew Jr. and Kimberly Joyce Smith are wanted for questioning only in reference to a homicide that happened on Sunday on the 2300-block of West Blount Street.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 840-436-9620.