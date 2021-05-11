ECSO: Man wanted for stealing yard equipment, firearm

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with information on a burglary that happened Sunday, May 9.

The sheriff’s office says the man pictured below committed a burglary on the 2000-block of West Bobe Street. The individual stole yard equipment and a firearm and then carried the stolen items in an orange wheel barrow while walking East on Bobe Street.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.