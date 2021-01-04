ECSO: Man wanted for shooting in Avondale Park

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- One of the first large scale COVID vaccine distributions in our area is wrapping up in Northwest Florida. Officials with the Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, and other groups distributed up to 500 coronavirus vaccine doses to seniors 65 and up. It’s the first time a select group of the general public in our area was vaccinated. While the event continues until 4 Sunday afternoon, officials stress that you cannot just show up to get a vaccine. Patients had to register in advance for an appointment and there will be other opportunities for vaccinations in the future. The event was quietly assembled in less than a week.

Inside, the Brownsville Community Center was bustling with activity. Patients were moving swiftly from the registration table to the vaccination table. Most people don’t like needles, but Sunday, nobody was throwing away their shot.