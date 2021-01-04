ECSO: Man wanted for shooting in Avondale Park

BELLVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is wanted for a shooting in Avondale Park on January 3, 2021.
The person in question is John Cody Hawthorne, 27. The shooting ended with no injuries. Hawthorne was last seen driving a red Chevy Malibu with an Illinois license plate.
If you have any information on Hawthorne call Crime stoppers at 850-433-STOP or ECSO at 850-436-9620
