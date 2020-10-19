ECSO: Man wanted for questioning in Whisper Drive shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Doentre Jenkins Ross to question him in regards to a shooting that happened on the 4400 block of Whisper Avenue Oct. 13.
The shooting victim was found at a gas station on the 4300-block of Creighton Road. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
