ECSO: Man wanted for questioning in Whisper Drive shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Doentre Jenkins Ross to question him in regards to a shooting that happened on the 4400 block of Whisper Avenue Oct. 13.

The shooting victim was found at a gas station on the 4300-block of Creighton Road. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

