ECSO: Man wanted for questioning in January homicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is again reaching out for help in locating Travyon D. Jackson, Jr. The sheriff’s office says Jackson is wanted for questioning only in the homicide of Gustavo Adames.

On January 21st, Gustavo Adames’ partially buried body was discovered in a wooded area near Navy Boulevard and Chaseville Street.

It is believed that Travyon Jackson is possibly in Houston, Texas.

If you have any information about the location of Travyon Jackson call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.