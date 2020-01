PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Interview video: Donald Hartung enters the room wearing a T-shirt and shorts and a ball cap:

--Infinger hands him a cup of water. -- Infinger asked for his mother and brothers names. -- Infinger is read his rights. -- Hartung tells Infinger that he has a good relationship with his brothers. -- Hartung tells Infinger the night the state suspects Bonnie, RT and John were murder, he cooked the family fried chicken, corn, green beans and biscuits. -- Hartung says he used to have guns, but they have since been pawned or sold. -- Hartung acts surprised when Infinger tells him Bonnie, RT and John were murdered. He denies being involved. "I wouldn't do something like that," he said. -- Infinger: "How does it make you feel that your family was murdered?" Hartung: "Well, it makes me feel pretty bad ... I would never hurt my family."-- Hartung says his mother is all he has, adding he was really close with his mother. His father left them with he was three weeks old. -- Infinger says he thinks Hartung shot Bonnie, RT and John (the prosecution now says Bonnie and John were killed with a hammer and had their throats slit). Hartung is showing nearly no emotion but denies having any involvement in their murders. Infinger says Hartung didn't want to see the bodies and that's why he covered their bodies up with clothes, rugs and more. Hartung seems to be getting agitated and continues to deny killing his family. He says he loves them and it doesn't make sense that he'd kill them. "I'm not crazy," Hartung said. -- Infinger accuses Hartung of killing his family for money. Hartung says if he needed money, his mother would have given it to him. "This doesn't make any sense. There has to be something else in here," Hartung said. -- Another investigator talks to Hartung. Hartung: "They think I did it." Investigator: "Why is that?"Hartung: "Because I was over there the day of the killing. That's what they say. They say it happened on Tuesday." -- Hartung says he got to the home Tuesday, July 28, 2015, at about 1 p.m. and started cooking around 2:30 p.m. The family ate dinner at about 3:30 or 4 p.m. Hartung and John cleaned the dishes, and then they started watching Fox News with Bonnie. Hartung says he left between 5:30 and 6 p.m. When he got home, he said he opened a Coke and watched TV. -- Infinger tells Hartung he doesn't seem like he's upset and continues to accuse Hartung of killing his family. The interrogation video ends, with Infinger and Hartung planning to head to Hartung's home.

9:40 a.m. -- The state has called former Escambia County Sheriff's Office homicide investigator Matt Infinger as a witness. Infinger said it didn't look like there had been a robbery or burglary at the home when he investigated. Infinger asked Donald Hartung to interview with him on July 31, 2015 and he agreed. Hartung was read his rights, and he agreed he knew before being interviewed. The court will now show a 1 hour and 45 minute video of that interview.