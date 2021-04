ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning only in connection to the mass shooting that happened at Oakwood Terrace Apartments last week.

Roderick Javauntis Megail Skinner

If you have any information on where Roderick Javauntis Megail Skinner is, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.