ECSO: Man wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping at gas station

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 43-year-old man is wanted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for an Attempted Homicide, Kidnapping, and Aggravated Battery.

Deputies say the incident happened at a gas station on East Olive Road Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Robinson is considered armed and dangerous, according to ECSO.

If you see him, please do not make contact. Call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620 if you have any information.

