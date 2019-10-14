ECSO: Man uses brick to knock woman’s car windows out

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after using a brick to knock out two windows in a woman’s car which she had locked herself inside of to get away from him, according to a report filed with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Shemaiah King, 37, is charged with aggravated assault, battery, a weapon offense and damage to property.

A woman says she got into an argument with King October 7 when he came home intoxicated. She said she told him to leave and he told her he was not leaving until he got his belongings.

While King got his stuff out of the home, the woman says she took her children out to her car until he finished. Once he was finished, she said she took her children back inside and put them to bed then she heard him screaming outside.

She told deputies she was scared and locked herself inside her Ford Explorer when King picked up a brick and used it to knock out a window. When he saw she was calling 911, she said he picked the brick back up and knocked out another window causing about $200 in damage.

Deputies found the woman with three injuries and bleeding.

King left the scene but deputies found and arrested him over the weekend.