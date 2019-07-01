ECSO: Man strips naked, gets into fight at Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — What started as a nice day at the beach for a group of friends ended with one of them allegedly stripping naked then punching a man in the face.

Phillip Grammer, 28, was arrested and charged with battery, exposure of sexual organs and disorderly intoxication.

A man told deputies that he and his friends including Grammer went to the beach and Grammer had too much to drink. At one point, he said Grammer went to a nearby convenience store and when he returned, Grammer pulled down his shorts showing his genitals while families with small children were closeby.

When his friends told him to cover up, he got aggressive threatening to “punch their brains out” and eventually punched one man in the face. That man punched him back in self-defense.

A friend told a deputy Grammer is “a good person but becomes very violent and dangerous when intoxicated,” according to the arrest report.