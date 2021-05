PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a man is still on the loose for a shooting incident happening on May 21.

Jonathan Mathew Baker, 70, is wanted for a shooting that took place on North 9th Avenue that resulted in no injuries. ECSO says Baker is considered armed and dangerous. Baker may be traveling in a 2007 Silver Dodge Caravan with Alabama license plates.

If you have any information on Baker’s whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or ECSO at 850-436-9620.